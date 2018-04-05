Jane Adele Meloni Obituary

Johnston, Ohio - April 5, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

JOHNSTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Jane Adele Meloni, age 76, died on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

She was born on June 14, 1941 in Vernon, Ohio, a daughter of Eva Louise (Minzer) and Elmer LaFayette Wells.

Jane was a 1959 graduate of Vernon High School and a lifelong resident.

On July 2, 1960 she married Edward B. Meloni. Together they worked and later owned Meloni Market of Vernon until it closed in 2003.

She was a member of the Vernon United Methodist Church.

Jane enjoyed crocheting, quilting and flower gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Mark E. Meloni; three sisters, Betty, Connie and Virginia and three brothers, Paul, Howard and Robert.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Edward B. Meloni of Johnston, Ohio; a daughter, Charlotte J. Meloni of Kinsman, Ohio; two grandsons, Joseph and Vincent Meloni and three brothers, Earl, David, Richard Wells.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 8569 Main Street, Kinsman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Johnston Volunteer Fire Department & EMS, 442B Greenville Road, Farmdale, OH 44417.

Guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

