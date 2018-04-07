James A. Keck Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be Services at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Lane Family Funeral Homes - Canfield Chapel for James A. Keck, 71, of Salem, who passed away, Friday afternoon, April 6, 2018, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Jim was born July 28, 1946, in Salem, a son of Noble R. and Anna Wiegand Keck.

Jim graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1964 and then attended Salem Technical School, where he earned an associate degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He began working at Electric Furnace and was then employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube. In addition to working in the mills, Jim began milking cows on his parents' farm for several years before he left the mill and purchased his own 125-acre farm in 1979, where he and his family milked 80 head of cows. Jim sold the cows in October of 1999 and began driving truck from 2003 until his retirement in 2010.

Jim was of the Lutheran Faith.

He enjoyed sitting on the front porch with his wife, Ann and his pop-in visits to friends.

Jim’s wife of 50 years, the former Ann Elizabeth DeRose, whom he married July 29, 1967, died March 11, 2017.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Shannon A. Keck (Adam Phillis) of Beloit; his son, Marc J. (Jodie) Keck of Salem; his grandson, Luke Keck of Salem and his brothers and sisters, Noble Keck, Jr., Richard (Sandy) Keck, Gail (Ralph) Kays and Cynthia (John) Camacci.

Besides his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his son, Matthew J. Keck.

Friends may call from 3:30 - 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, prior to the service at Lane Family Funeral Homes - Canfield Chapel.

Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be given to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Mahoning Valley, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.