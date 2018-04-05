Helen Spanos Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Helen Spanos, of Farrell, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, April 5, 2018 in her residence. She was 92.

Mrs. Spanos was born May 21, 1925 in Farrell, a daughter of the late Andrew and Sophie (Wojdanowski) Gladysz.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1943 graduate of Farrell High School.

Years earlier, she was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

Helen was a homemaker and an active member of St. Adalbert’s Church, Farrell.

She enjoyed bowling in the church league at Sunset Lanes and was also instrumental in starting the pierogi makers group that still exists today.

Her husband, Tony Spanos, whom she married May 18, 1946, passed away August 31, 2009.

She is survived by two sons, Michael A. Spanos and his wife, Dr. Linda J. Spanos, of Hermitage and Mark A. Spanos and his wife, Lynne, of Sharon; four grandchildren, Nicholas and Daniel Spanos, Marc Mesaros (Jennifer) and Krista Richards (William); two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Connor Richards and several loving nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Casaccia and Jean Wadsworth and two brothers, Walter and Henry Gladysz.

The family suggests memorial contribution may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7 in St. Adalbert’s Church, 1035 Fruit Avenue, Farrell with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Calling hours will be held immediately following the funeral Mass, the family will receive friends in the lower level of the church where a meal will be served.

Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State State, Sharon.