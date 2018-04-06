H. Wayne Gregory Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - H. Wayne Gregory, age 69, came “Face to Face with Christ his Savior” on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

He was born in Virginia.

Pastor Wayne was a 1967 graduate of Mentor (Ohio) High School and a 1971 graduate of Heidelberg College of Tiffin, Ohio. He earned a Master of Church Music degree in 1973 from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and a Master of Divinity degree from Methodist Theological School in Ohio in 1981.

In 1974 he married Janice Marie Wilkin. For the past five years, Pastor Wayne and Janice lived in Browntown, Wisconsin, where he was the Pastor of Peace Church in Christ. They recently moved to Williamsfield, and were welcomed by West Williamsfield Congregational Church where Wayne played the guitar.



Wayne was also the Pastor of Western Reserve Baptist Church in Boardman, Ohio, for several years, and prior to that was Assistant Librarian for Public Services at Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary near Boston, where he trained and personally mentored many students. He served as Senior Pastor, and Minister of Youth, Music and Education in various churches and states, and as Camp EMT/Pastor/Musician at church camps in Vermont and New Hampshire.

He was a high school Choral Music Director and Track Coach in Marietta, Ohio.



Pastor Wayne was a member of and pistol instructor for the National Rifle Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, birdwatching and being outdoors and had a love of music.



Pastor Wayne is preceded in death by his father, Harold L. Gregory.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Janice Gregory of Williamsfield, Ohio; his mother, Mary Gregory of Williamsfield, Ohio; three sisters, Linda Jane Bray, Cathy Ann (Dennis) Winings and Sandra Dee Storms, all of Florida and a brother, Richard Lee Gregory of Williamsfield, Ohio. He was a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.



God’s call on Wayne’s life was to “Preach the Word, be urgent in season and out of season, convince, rebuke, and exhort, be unfailing in patience and in teaching.” (2 Timothy 4:2) He honored that call to the end, and poured out all of his earthly life to God, keeping Jesus first in his heart. Wayne and Janice wrote a worship song in 1998 titled “I Return to You, First Love” based on the book of Revelation. Wayne has now fully returned to Jesus, his First Love.



Condolences may be sent to Janice Gregory, P.O. Box 5, Williamsfield, OH 44093-0005.

The family requests no flowers.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service of Andover handled the arrangements with an online guestbook available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.





