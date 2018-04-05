Gladys Gonzalez Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Christ the Good Shepard Parish at Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, for Gladys Gonzalez, 71, who passed away Wednesday, March 28, following several years of health conditions.

Gladys was born May 17, 1946, in Villalba, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Paula Ortiz and Augustine Robles.

She was a hard worker and was always devoted to her family. She enjoyed traveling, attending various church functions and spending time with her loved ones.

Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Paula Ortiz and Augustine Robles.

Surviving are her daughter, Sonia Gonzalez (San Diego); her son, Ricky Gonzalez (Campbell) and several sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews and several grandchildren.

The Gonzalez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers - monetary donations can be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.