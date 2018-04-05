Georgene Louise Barella Obituary

New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Georgene Louise Barella, 80, of Bryson Mill Road, formerly of Mahoningtown, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Kindred Hospital in Beaver.

She was born July 4, 1937 in New Castle, a daughter of the late George and Mary (Hatfield) Ritchie.

She was married to the late Carl T. Barella who died November 30, 2003.

Mrs. Barella was a nurse's aide at Golden Hill Nursing Home and a private duty nurse's aide for many years.

She was a member of the Ladies of the Dukes, the American Cancer Society and the LARK Auxiliary.

She enjoyed reading and taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by five children, Robert Barella and wife ,Jeanie, Tina Huff and husband, George, Lisa Fitzgerald and husband, Sean, Carla Nelson and husband, John and Merry Anne Hege and husband, Dan, all of New Castle; one sister, Judith Woodard of Griffith, Indiana; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Ritchie; two sisters, Cleda Marchand and Laura Kane and one great-grandson.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church. Father Ken Keene will be officiating. 

Entombment will be in the Resurrection Mausoleum. 

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

