George G. Brown Obituary

Lisbon, Ohio - April 3, 2018

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - George G. Brown, 71, went to Heaven to fish Tuesday afternoon, April 3, at Salem Regional Medical Center following a lengthy illness.

Born April 3, 1947 in Salem, he was a son of the late George L. and Alice L. (Mills) Brown.

He was a retired self-employed truck driver.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the Beaver Street Church of Christ. 

He enjoyed camping and fishing and driving as well as spending time with his family.

Survivors include his daughter, Rebecca (Bob) Bevan of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren, Heather Boziti and her fianc&eacute;, Patrick Marshall and Ridge Bevan; his brothers, Allan (Carol) Brown of Gavers, Brian (Patty) Brown of Lisbon and Jason Brown of Salem.

His wife, Audrey (Dotson) Brown, preceded him in death in 2016.
            
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 9 at the Weber Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Laughlin officiating. 

Friends may call from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 8 at the funeral home.


