Ernestine Pelt Hampton Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Ernestine Pelt Hampton, 85, of 449 Highland Avenue, SW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, March 18, 2018 at 7:30 a.m.at her residence, following an extended illness.

She was born October 11, 1932 in Forkland, Alabama, the daughter of Julius and Ethel Cooks Pelt, residing in the area since 1949.

Mrs. Hampton was employed with the Packard Electric Corporation for 29 and half years as a press operator, before retiring November 1, 1997. She also worked for Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide from 1953-1968.

She was a member of Second Baptist Church, where she served on the Mothers Board, attended Sunday School, Bible Study, former member of the Deaconess Board, The Jaugs Club and the McCullough Williams Auxiliary.

She also enjoyed cooking, gardening, watching the Young and The Restless and Family Feud.

She married Richard Edward Hampton January 5, 1955, he died November 22, 1977.

She leaves to mourn four sons, Jeffrey L. Hampton, Kenneth R. Hampton and Ronald D. Hampton all of Warren and Mark A. Hampton of Cleveland; two brothers, Robert (Linda) Pelt of Tuscaloosa, Alabama and Roosevelt Pelt of Chicago, Illinois; two sisters, Ms. Clarissie Pelt of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Mrs. Ethel (Lovell) Taylor of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; six grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Gregory R. Hampton and Michael L. Hampton; one stepson, Edward L. Matthews; one brother, Johnnie Willie Pelt and one sister, Mrs. Mary Marks.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Second Baptist Church.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 449 Highland Avenue, SW, the family home.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.