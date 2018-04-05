Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Marrie) Gerdy Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Elizabeth M. “Betty” (Marrie) Gerdy, 75, of Masury, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Sheppard of the Valley Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

Betty was born on February 26, 1943, to Thomas William and Esther (Small) Marrie in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1961.

Betty worked for Quaker Steak & Lube.

On August 11, 1962, she married the late, Richard W. Gerdy, who passed away on May 8, 2013.

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Betty liked bowling in a league at Thorton Hall, shopping, taking trips to the casino, crocheting and oil painting. Most important to her was spending time with her family.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Ann M. (Howard) Craft of Cortland, Ohio and Susan (Jeffrey) Porterfield of Masury, Ohio; son, Jon M. (Laurie) Gerdy of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren, Shauna Gerdy, Macie Sowers and Brandon Porterfield; one great-granddaughter, Ariyanah Gerdy and one brother, William (Faith) O’Marrie of Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by father, Thomas Marrie; mother, Esther Marrie and husband, Richard W. Gerdy.

Friends may call Sunday, April 8 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 8 at 5:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Burial will take place in the St. Marys Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.