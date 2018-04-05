Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Marrie) Gerdy Obituary

Masury, Ohio - April 4, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 05, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 05, 2018 05:49 PM EDT

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Elizabeth M. “Betty” (Marrie) Gerdy, 75, of Masury, passed away on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Sheppard of the Valley Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio.

Betty was born on February 26, 1943, to Thomas William and Esther (Small) Marrie in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1961.

Betty worked for Quaker Steak & Lube.

On August 11, 1962, she married the late, Richard W. Gerdy, who passed away on May 8, 2013. 

She was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

Betty liked bowling in a league at Thorton Hall, shopping, taking trips to the casino, crocheting and oil painting. Most important to her was spending time with her family. 

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters, Ann M. (Howard) Craft of Cortland, Ohio and Susan (Jeffrey) Porterfield of Masury, Ohio; son, Jon M. (Laurie) Gerdy of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren, Shauna Gerdy, Macie Sowers and Brandon Porterfield; one great-granddaughter, Ariyanah Gerdy and one brother, William (Faith) O’Marrie of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. 

She was preceded in death by father, Thomas Marrie; mother, Esther Marrie and husband, Richard W. Gerdy. 

Friends may call Sunday, April 8 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. 

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 8 at 5:00 p.m. in the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. 

Burial will take place in the St. Marys Cemetery. 

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

  • Helen Spanos Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Helen Spanos Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Elizabeth M. "Betty" (Marrie) Gerdy Obituary

    Masury, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Elizabeth M.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Dwight Owen Jennings Obituary

    Cortland, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Dwight Owen Jennings Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Marcel W. "Mark" Arnal Obituary

    Bazetta Township, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Marcel W.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joseph G. Soloski Obituary

    Farrell, Pennsylvania - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Joseph G. Soloski Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Donald S. Martig Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Donald S. Martig Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Norman Lowell Johnson Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Norman Lowell Johnson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Chief Randall S. Pugh Obituary

    Mineral Ridge, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Chief Randall S. Pugh Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Arthur R. Davis Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Arthur R. Davis Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Anne E. (Marhefky) Roman Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Anne E. (Marhefky) Roman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Anita M. (Wells) Becher Obituary

    New Springfield, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Anita M. (Wells) Becher Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • James E. Reynolds Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    James E. Reynolds Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Lula May Barker Obituary

    McDonald, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Lula May Barker Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Gladys Gonzalez Obituary

    Campbell, Ohio - March 28, 2018

    Read More »
    Gladys Gonzalez Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Jane Adele Meloni Obituary

    Johnston, Ohio - April 5, 2018

    Read More »
    Jane Adele Meloni Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Ronald "Ron" Edward Kizar Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Ronald
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Georgene Louise Barella Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Georgene Louise Barella Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Danny Sapp Obituary

    Mecca Township, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Danny Sapp Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories