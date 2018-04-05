Dwight Owen Jennings Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Dwight Owen Jennings, 94, of Cortland, Ohio, died at his home, surrounded by his loving daughters on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

He was born March 3, 1924 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James and Jessie (Breese) Jennings.

He married the former, Dorothy Ward on February 1, 1946 and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage together, until her passing in 2009.

Dwight was a proud veteran of the United States Army having served with the famous Ranger Unit known as "Merrill's Mauraders" during WWII. He received the title "mule skinner" while stationed in Burma, China and India throughout the war.

Dwight was a member of the Garrettsville Masonic Lodge #246 for over 50 years and was a 32nd degree Mason since 1975.

He was a retired operating engineer out of Local #66, International Union.

Dwight was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he also enjoyed visiting casinos.

He cherished his time with his family, especially his three daughters who were his constant companions for the last nine years since the passing of his wife.

Left to cherish his memories are three daughters, Tanya Lubianetzki of Howland, Ohio, Joyce (Lee) Mellott of Cortland, Ohio, Cheryl (Gary) Lopuchovsky of Cortland, Ohio and a son, Dwight O. (Babette) Jennings II of Cortland, Ohio. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Dwight was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dorothy M. Jennings; three sons, Jerry L., Gary B. and Jay Jennings; three sisters; two brothers and one grandson.

Per Mr. Jennings wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services or calling hours.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Bazetta Township, Ohio.

Family and friends may send online condolences to the Jennings family at carlwhall.com.