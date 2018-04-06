Dorothy Eileen Bricker Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Dorothy Eileen Bricker, age 89, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on October 30, 1928 in Ellsworth Station, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter Lee Onstott and Leila (Diehl) Onstott.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Neil V. Bricker on November 7, 1946 and they have enjoyed 71 years of marriage together. They have lived in Newton Falls for over 50 years.

Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, doing all kinds of crafts, crocheting and cooking.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Helen Lewis and one brother, Bob Onstott.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Neil V. Bricker of Newton Falls; one son and daugher-in-law, Richard (Cindy) Bricker of Newton Falls.

A private graveside services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.