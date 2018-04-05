Donald S. Martig Obituary

Salem, Ohio - April 4, 2018

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Donald S. Martig, age 85, died at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Alliance Community Hospital.

He was born December 7, 1932 in Goshen Township, the son of the late, Carl Christopher and Elizabeth Lavada (Bowman) Martig.

Donald worked at Lowry Supply for 38 years, retiring in 1991 as a purchasing manager.

He was Lutheran by faith and a member of the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge in Florida.

He enjoyed golfing, gardening and his family.

Don started his life as a farmer with Shirley and as their family grew, he then moved on to coal mining, then worked at the former Salona Supply and then went to Lowry Supply.

Survivors include his wife, Victoria I. (Carlisle) Martig, whom he married May 5, 2017; two sons, William J. (Lisa) Martig of Salem and Thomas R. (Lynn) Martig of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Sharon (Curt) Wuthrick of Salem, LuAnn (Rick) Dohar of Saxonburg, Pennsylvania and Sandra (Mark) Howells of Salem; two stepsons, William Groom of Salem and Thomas (Lisa) Groom of Alliance; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and his beloved dogs, Cody and the late Baxter and Ben.

A son, Charles P. Martig, his first wife, Shirley M. Martig; a sister, Ruth Baker and a half-brother, Cletus also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Trending Stories