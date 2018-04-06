Donald L. Carlson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be services at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, at First Covenant Church in Boardman for Donald L. Carlson, 63, who passed away Wednesday morning, April 4, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

Don was born August 5, 1954 in Warren, a son of Raymond M. and Erma M. Stickel Carlson.

He was a 1973 graduate of Springfield Local High School.

Don was a department manager with Frattaroli’s Sparkle Market in New Middletown. He was a life time employee with the store, working with a variety of owners, retiring in 2015.

Don was a faithful member of First Covenant Church. He volunteered as an usher and was a member of the Communion Team, the Pioneer Club and the Hospitality Committee.

Don volunteered for many Service Organizations, including the Rescue Mission and would help anyone in need. He was a Booster of the Springfield Local Schools and enjoyed local car shows.

Don was also a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

Don is survived by his sister, Linda Rae (Anthony) Luscre of Stow; his nieces and nephews, Aaron Luscre, Erica Luscre, David (Michelle) Luscre and Nicholas (Natalie) Rizzo; his great-niece and nephew, Zoey Rae Luscre and Holden Andrew Luscre and his aunts and cousins.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by his brother, James A. Carlson.

Friends may call from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 9, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman and 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 10 at the church, prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be given to First Covenant Church, 5210 Glenwood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512 or to the Rescue Mission of Mahoning County, P.O. Box 430, Youngstown, OH 44501.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.