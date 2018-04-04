Danny Sapp Obituary

Mecca Township, Ohio - April 3, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Danny Sapp, 66, of Mecca Township, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at his home.

He was born October 28, 1951 in Fort Campbell, Kentucky, the son of Edwin and Ruby (Hembree) Sapp and had lived in the area all his life.

Danny was a graduate of Champion High School.

He was also a life member and a pilgrim at Moose Lodge #1012 in Cortland. 

He was a bricklayer, contractor and owner of Mecca Masonry.  His greatest joy was his time with his children and grandchildren.

He is sadly missed by his loving wife of more than 45 years, Lou Ann (Carnes) Sapp, whom he married November 25, 1972; two children, Shelly Higgins and Danny Sapp, both of Mecca; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Abbagail Higgins and Layden Sapp; two sisters, Susan Lynn (Robert) Denna and Karen Lee Cross, both of Warren and two brothers, Ray (Patty) and Robert (Debbie) Sapp, both of Warren.

Preceding him in death are his parents.

Per his request, services are private. 

Cremation is taking place.

Funeral arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

