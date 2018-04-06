Cynthia Ann "Pebbles" Thompson Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Cynthia Ann "Pebbles" Thompson, 49, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday evening, April 4, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.



"Pebbles" as she was affectionately known, was born June 9, 1968, in Youngstown, a daughter of John J. and Mary Ann (Pitoscia) Pennell.

Cindy's father died when she was very young and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, John "Pat" Flynn.



Cindy attended St. Stephen's grade school and church in Niles and was a 1986 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. She then attended the Gordon D. James Career Center where she achieved a degree in nursing.

She was also an honors graduate of the Niles Police Academy and was employed as a Deputy Sergeant with the Trumbull county Sheriff's Department and mounted division. She then worked as a sergeant with Mercy Health St. Joseph Warren Hospital. Most recently she co-owned and operated the Hidden Hills Bar and Grill in North Bloomfield with her companion, Warren.



She married Tab "Dozer" Thompson on December 21, 2011. He died shortly after they were married on May 14, 2012. Cindy died of a broken heart and she is now reunited with the love of her life.



Cindy was crowned in the Tri-County Top Ten Beauty Pageant as well as being the first Little Miss Thunderbird for the U.S. Air Force. She was also a Nian Dancer throughout her childhood and spent time as a "child pioneer" while riding with the wagon train, even convincing a donkey to drink after leading it to water.



Cindy may not have been five feet tall but she was larger than life. She'll be remembered by her friends and family for her love of motorcycles, where many clubs knew of her well. She may have been small but she loved in the biggest ways. She was a pistol packin' grandma that could fire twin rifles and nail every shot in the center of the bulls eye. She was a protector for those who deserved better or needed a gentle hug. Her sense of humor and smile would light up the darkest hour of any day. Knowing Cin meant you never felt afraid or alone. She taught everyone that size doesn't matter and you can achieve anything you want to.



Left to cherish her memory are her parents, John and Mary Ann; her daughter, Kayla M. Crenshaw and her sister, Jacci (Mark) Angell, all of Niles. She also leaves behind her mother-in-law, Phyllis Heitzwebel of Leavittsburg; a half-sister, Linda Chuey; a stepsister, Kim O'Keefe; a stepbrother, Sean Flynn; a brother-in-law, Tim (Janet) Thompson of Greene; three granddaughters, Letty, Lindsey and Nia; a niece, Alicia Smith; a nephew, Connor Untch and her loving companions, Warren Laney and their puppy, Niko, who were by her side until she left us.



Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

After services are complete at the funeral home, everyone is invited to attend a gathering at the Handful Motorcycle Club, 5855 Morrel Ray Road, Bristolville, OH 44402.



Friends may call 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, at the funeral home.



Cynthia will be laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Johnston Township Cemetery.

