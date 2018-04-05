Chief Randall S. Pugh Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services celebrating the life of Chief Randall S. Pugh will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 9 at the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge.

Randy, was born May 28, 1959 in Warren the son of David and Marjorie (Bickerstaff) Pugh.

He graduated in 1977 from Mineral Ridge High School and was a life-long Mineral Ridge resident.

Chief Pugh served as Vice President and C.O.O. of Lane Life Corp and as Fire Chief of Weathersfield Fire Department. Chief Pugh had a very extensive education in emergency medical and fire service. He began his career in 1977 after completing his EMT basic training then his Basic Firefighter education in 1978. He began working full time at Lane Life Corp on April 15, 1979 after completing his Paramedic certification at Stark County Paramedic Program where he was the youngest of his class. Chief Pugh was one of the first paramedics in Trumbull and Mahoning counties. His Mineral Ridge Fire Department career led him through various roles of leadership. He was appointed the rank of Lieutenant in 1980 before being promoted again in 1983 as a Captain. Chief Pugh was appointed Fire Chief on October 13, 1998.

Chief Pugh felt very strongly on having educated emergency medical and fire personnel. He was the driving force for many to continue their education and pursue their dreams. He mentored many individuals and was looked up to by many with the utmost respect. Chief Pugh was focused on the health and welfare of firefighters and EMS personnel, as well as fire safety and prevention. He was instrumental in developing and implementing the standards and protocols of pre-hospital care, as a board member of the joint committee of EMS in Trumbull County, since its inception in 1980.

Chief Pugh was a Life Member of the of the Mineral Ridge Fire Association, the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association, Trumbull County Fire Chiefs Association, the Trumbull County Hazardous Materials Team, and the Trumbull County Firefighters Association. He was also a member of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office M.A.T.T., Trumbull/Mahoning C.I.S.D. Team, and the State of Ohio Instructors Association. Chief Pugh was a member of the Ohio Ambulance Association and the Metro Arson Task Force.

Chief Pugh was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge where he served as an Elder.

He was a fan of NASCAR loved the Ohio State Buckeyes and enjoyed working in his yard and lounging in his pool. The Chief loved his many dogs through the years. He could also be seen roaming the sidelines of Mineral Ridge football games on Friday nights. Family time was important to him, especially his trips to Rice Lake in Canada.

Randy will be sadly missed by his wife, Bridgett (Stenger) Pugh whom he married November 1, 1997; daughter, Heather L. Pugh and son, David R. Pugh both of Mineral Ridge. He also leaves a stepdaughter, Carly Cantelmi of Wadsworth and stepson, Nate Cantelmi of Mineral Ridge. He is also survived by his siblings, Mary Jane Shaffer of Mineral Ridge, Gladys Ann Jones of Savannah Georgia, David and William Pugh of Mineral Ridge and Gary Pugh of Austintown.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends and family may call at the Mineral Ridge High School on Sunday, April 8 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. and again from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 9 at the church.

In honor of the Chief’s love of everything Buckeyes, visitors are encouraged to wear Ohio State gear to calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes material contributions be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge or the Weathersfield Township Fire Department, 1451 Prospect Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Chief Pugh will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his Lanes family and WFD family. He was a role model for all and a great friend to so many and will remain in the hearts of everyone.

Chief Pugh’s family would like to thank the nursing staff and physicians at the Cleveland Clinic for their vigilant efforts to help with his battle.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may leave condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

