Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins

Youngstown, Ohio - March 31, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 04:57 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 05:42 PM EDT

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 9, 2018 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mrs. Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins, 59, of Youngstown, who departed this life Saturday, March 31, 2018.

Mrs. Watkins was born November 7, 1958 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert B., Sr. and Shirley Ann Wilson Saunders. 

She was a 1976 graduate of the Rayen School and attended Youngstown State University. 

Prior to her illness, Cheryl had been employed as a home health aide with Real Care Home Care. 

She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. 

Cheryl was an avid bingo player, and loved being with her grandchildren and family.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her heavenly peace, her husband, Lloyd Edward, whom she married August 26, 2006; five sons, Reginald Whitfield, Jr. and Stephen Slade of Campbell, Edward Cain of Atlanta, Georgia, Brian K. Slade and Brian (Keesha) Barcley both of Youngstown; four daughters, De’Ondrea Watkins of Liberty, Dyana “Missy” Slade, D’Avon (Terrance) Jones and Tina Barcley all of Youngstown; siblings, Gail Saunders-Lee of Akron, Renee Washington-Cunningham of Cleveland, James Washington of West Virginia, Cynthia Saunders of Youngstown and Rodney Saunders of North Carolina; 25 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a special friend, Tammy Montgomery; special niece, Marquita Hall; special granddaughter, Amariona Jackson and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert “Bobby” Wilson and a granddaughter.

Friends may call Monday, April 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

