Charles W. Hottenroth Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles W. Hottenroth, 89, passed away Friday morning, April 6, 2018, surrounded by his family, at Over the Rainbow, Inc. in Cortland.

Charles was born on August 25, 1928, in Worthington, Ohio.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served his country from November 17, 1950, until his honorable discharge on August 6, 1953.

Shortly after his discharge, he married his wife of 57 years, Fannie Rose Hottenroth, on February 19, 1955.

He worked with General Motors for over 30 years until he retired from the Lordstown plant.

He was an organist, a steel guitar player, fisherman and enjoyed oil painting. He also was a loyal Cleveland Indians fan.

He will be deeply missed by his loving children, Cheri (Mark) Dodson and Steven (Lisa) Hottenroth; four grandchildren, Christopher (Taylor) Rowlands, Cody Dodson, Garrett Dodson, Logan Hottenroth and a great-grandson, Brett Lee Rowlands.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Fannie Rose Hottenroth, who passed away on April 11, 2012.

Friends and family may visit prior to the service from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at Lane Family Funeral Homes - Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 North High Street, Cortland, OH 44410, with services at 3:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Pineview Memorial Park in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Over the Rainbow Family Home, 110 Windsor Drive, Cortland, OH 44410.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Over the Rainbow Family Home and Ohio Living Hospice for their loving care.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.