Charles A. "Chuck" Foster Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ELKRUN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Charles A. "Chuck" Foster, 82, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away at home 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018, surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness.

He was born at the family farm in East Palestine August 13, 1935, son of the late James and Mabel Faulk Foster.

Chuck was a 1953 graduate of East Palestine High School.

He was a member of Our Lady Lourdes Catholic Church.

Chuck was a 45-year employee of the former LW Nash and Compco Companies where he worked doing general maintenance.

He enjoyed farming and raising beef. Charles was always involved in his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities. He will always be remembered as a true family man and role model.

Charles is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Joann Stewart, whom he married December 31, 1954. Along with Joann, he is survived by three sons, Jeff (Michelle) Foster of Lisbon, Gary (Josie) Foster of Girard and Jim (Marylou) Foster of Salem; daughter, Julie (Bill) McMillan of Columbiana; four brothers, Harry (Virginia) Foster, Larry "Butch" (Karen) Foster, Clarence "Tex" Foster and James (Becky) Foster all of East Palestine; two sisters, Mary Jane Bock of Salem and Hannah Paine of North Carolina; brother-in-law, Willard Foster; sister-in-law, Geraldine "Gerry" Foster; five grandchildren, Greg (Megan), Doug (Jessica) Krista, Lindsey, Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Gabriella and Maria; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Foster; two sisters, Donna Richey and Sally Foster; sister-in-law, Cheryl Foster and two brothers-in-law, Ed Paine and Bob Richey.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 8 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 9, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in East Palestine with Father Christopher Cicero serving as celebrant.

Interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.