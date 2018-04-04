Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Maron Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, with Chorbishop Michael Kail officiating for Bessie J. Thomas, 93, of Boardman, who peacefully passed away on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018.

Bessie will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for being such a sweet, kind, caring woman along with her sense of humor and ability to light up a room.

She was born June 3, 1924 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Anna (Ellis) Zackaria and moved to the Youngstown area in 1945.

Bessie was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She loved to cook and bake and her door was always open to everyone. It brought her great joy when she was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored.

She was a member of St. Maron Church and its St. Tobias Society and the Ladies Sodality Society.

Bessie had many passions throughout her life and loved playing bingo.

Her husband, Elmer H. Thomas, whom she married February 8, 1945 died August 19, 1991.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her beloved children, Anthony “OJ” (Karen) Thomas of Canfield, Diana (Larry) Berringer of Boardman and John Thomas of Canfield; two grandchildren, Leanna (David) Kemble and Matthew (Lauren) Thomas and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Thomas and Grant Kemble and Livia Thomas.

Besides her parents and husband, Bessie was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Zackaria.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 12:00 - 12:45 p.m. at St. Maron Church prior to the Liturgy.

Burial will take place at the Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman (new location). Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Bessie’s Family.

On behalf of Bessie’s family, they would like to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff of the Hospice of the Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them throughout this difficult time.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.