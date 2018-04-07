Athanasios P. "Tom" Vouvounas Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Athanasios P. “Tom” Vouvounas, 101, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, at the Humility House in Austintown.

He was born May 27, 1916, in Nenedes Samos, Greece, the son of the late Prodomos and Angeliki (Safoulis) Vouvounas.

Tom came to the United States in 1933 to Youngstown and moved to Warren in 1945.

He served in the United States Army and had fought in World War II, the Battle of Bulge and Normandy, France.

He was the co-owner, with his wife, of Liberty Restaurant on Main Street and also worked for the Ohio Department of Liquor Control as a manager of State Liquor Store on Main Street. He had previously been a Warren Transit Bus Driver.

Tom was a member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Warren, an altar server, AHEPA, Senior Group, Yasou Club, past president of the Church 50 Club and very active with the Church Festival.

He enjoyed going to the track, gardening and planting flowers.

He is survived by his nine children, Perry Vouvounas of Cortland, Ohio, Pete (Jacquline) Vouvounas of Howland, Ohio, Angela (Christopher) Kalafatis of Dallas, Texas, Parisa (Frank) Gombarcik of Howland, Ohio, Demetra Vouvounas and Christos Vouvounas, both of Houston, Texas, Nick Vouvounas of Bayshore, Long Island, New York, Maria (Curtis) Elder of Warren, Ohio and Joanna (Edward) Colucci of Girard, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen T. Vouvounas; a brother, Andreas Vouvounas and a sister-in-law, Helen A. Vouvounas.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, April 10, 2018, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. AHEPA Service and a 6:00 p.m. Trisagion Service and Wednesday, April 11, 2018, from 9:45 - 10:15 a.m. followed by a Military Service at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road Northeast, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church with Father Constantine Valantasis officiating.

Burial will be in the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom’s name to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 429 High Street, Warren, OH 44481.

The family would like to express their sincere thank you to the wonderful caregivers and staff at the Humility House in Austintown.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Vouvounas family.