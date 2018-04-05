Arthur R. Davis Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Arthur R. Davis, 83, of East Palestine, passed away 6:05 a.m. Thursday, April 5, 2018 at Covington Community Campus where he had resided.

Art was born August 22, 1934 in Poland, a son of the late Arthur and Viola (Miles) Davis and had lived in East Palestine more than 60 years.

He had been employed at the former LTV/Republic Steel prior to his retirement.

He attended the First Church of Christ in East Palestine.

Art loved doing carpentry, fishing and family gatherings.

He is survived by his wife of more than 64 years, Jane (Garside) Davis; a son, Darryl R. (Diana) Davis of Moon Township, Pennsylvania; five daughters, Carolyn L. Davis of Columbiana, Barbara J. Davis, Gayle (Carl) Biser and Linda M. (Tim) Mengel all of East Palestine and Laura K. (Tommy) Zeh of Winter Garden, Florida. Ten grandchildren, Marnie Pacheco, Jamie Coder, Carrie Sampson, Wayne Biser, Matt Biser, David Parks, Nicole Oxley, Kimberly Mengel, Dylan Zeh and Marley Zeh also survive him as does 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Glenn Davis of East Palestine and a sister, Grace Cohen of New Middletown.

A brother, Robert Davis and two sisters, Alicie Gionfrido and Margaret Duwe, preceded him in death.

Friends will be received Monday, April 9, 2018 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 10, with Bob Helbeck officiating.

A private interment will be at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens, New Waterford.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.