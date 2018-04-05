Anne E. (Marhefky) Roman Obituary

Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Anne E. Roman, 91, of Warren, entered eternal life at 9:25 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 1, at Community Skilled Nursing Centre under the comforting care of hospice following a period of declining health.

Anne was born May 20, 1926 in Manhattan, Kansas, the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Cooley Marhefky.

She was employed for ten years with General Electric Trumbull Lamp in Warren. For a period of time, Anne was a school aide at Emerson Elementary School in Warren and was a collator for the former Justice Printing Company. 

She enjoyed gardening.

Anne, along with her husband Joe, were charter members of St. Joseph Catholic Church, now St. John Paul II Parish on North Street in Warren. She also attended the former St. Pius X Catholic Church in Warren. Currently, Anne was a member of St. John Paul II Parish in Warren and belonged to its Altar & Rosary Society, where she was a member of the rosary making guild.

Anne is survived by her husband of 68 years, Joseph S. “Joe” Roman, whom she married on November 24, 1949; a son, Mark (Loretta) Roman of Bainbridge, Ohio; a brother, Thomas (Gloria) Marhefky of Southington; two sisters, Veronica Viola of Champion and Therese (Ron) Sibera of Howland and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Anne was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Marhefky and sisters, Mary Graham, Josephine Montgomery, Catherine Pastor and Helen Aplin.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, April 6, 2018 from 9:00 - 9:50 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish, 420 North Street NW, Warren, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Christopher Henyk officiating. 

Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Champion.

The family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Anne’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5000 E. Market St., Suite 19, Warren, Ohio 44484.

Caring and Professional Arrangements for the Roman family are under the direction of the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home, 330-392-5691. Family and Friends may visit www.sinchakkaszowski.com to  share condolences to the Roman family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Trending Stories