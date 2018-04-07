Anna Spreitzer Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Anna Spreitzer, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 7, 2018, in Nugent’s CCRC, Hermitage. She was 90.

Mrs. Spreitzer was born January 13, 1928, in Sunzhause, Germany, a daughter of Albert and Anna (Born Bogner) Edlmann.

She was raised and educated in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1952.

A homemaker, Anna dedicated her life to caring for her family.

She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Sharon, where she enjoyed volunteering and baking for church festivals.

Anna was also an auxiliary member of the Apollo Maennerchor Club, Sharon.

Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband, Anton Spreitzer, whom she married April 17, 1950, passed away August 31, 2011.

Surviving are two daughters, Marianne (Steve) Butala, Farrell and Kathy (Bob) Garcar, Sagamore Hills, Ohio; two sisters; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Brigitte Wetzel and a granddaughter, Lisa A. Rosa.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 804 Idaho Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 10:00 - 11:30 a.m., Monday, April 9, 2018, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon PA 16146.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 Noon Monday, April 9, 2018, in St. Anthony of Padua Church, with Reverend Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.