Anita M. (Wells) Becher Obituary

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Clemente Funeral Home, 10170 Main Street, New Middletown, Ohio 44442, for Anita M. Becher, 80, who passed away on Tuesday evening, April 3, at the Cleveland Clinic.

Anita was born on July 16, 1937 in Wick, West Virginia, a daughter of Bernard E. and Rachel V. Hissam Wells.

She moved to this area in the 1960s.

She was a homemaker and later in life worked at the Appearance Plus Dry Cleaners in New Middletown.

She was of the Protestant faith and enjoyed cooking for her family.

Anita leaves one son, Joe (Beth) Becher, Jr. of Petersburg, Ohio; three daughters, Kim (Tom) Morton of Columbiana, Ohio, Mary Burkholder of Lowellville, Ohio and Karie (Nick) Ratkovich of Industry, Pennsylvania; one sister, Pat Hall of New Springfield, Ohio; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Jack B. Wells and John Hissam and one sister, Lavada Schultz.

Friends may call two hours before the service on Saturday, April 7, at the Clemente Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

