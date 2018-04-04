Alvera Tedescko Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - Alvera Tedescko, 90, of Hazen Street, New Castle, died Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

She was born November 15, 1927 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Dominick and Divina (Clementone) Jannetti.

She was married to the late Peter F. Tedescko who died August 24, 2003.

Mrs. Tedescko worked in the gold room at Shenango China and then as a saleswomen at Strouss & Hirschberg Department Store for a number of years.

She was a member of St. Vitus Church and the Glory and Praise Group and she enjoyed golfing, playing cards, going to the casino and traveling to Florida. She also loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Patrice Tedescko and husband, Bob Ferencik of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Rosanne Perrotta and husband, Bobby of New Castle; one brother, Harry Jannetti of New Castle; four sisters, Mary Montonaro, Emma Tuscano, Nancy Gorski and Elizabeth DeThomas, all of New Castle; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Joseph Tedescko; two brothers, Guido and Reggie Jannetti and one sister, Margaret Valletta.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue, on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Blessing services will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 4:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Matthew Hawkins of St. Vitus Church and Rev. Matthew Bupp will be officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Vitus Cemetery.

