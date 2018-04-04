Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ORWELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alton Irvin Yutzy, age 75, died on Monday, April 2, 2018.

He was born on October 10, 1942 in Middlefield, Ohio, a son of Katy (Miller) and Irvin Yutzy.

Mr. Yutzy worked for Welded Tubes of Orwell for over thirty years.

On July 24, 1999 he married Daryl Yvonne Lahner.

He enjoyed going camping, mowing, coloring and collecting Scooby Doo items.

Mr. Yutzy served on the Orwell Volunteer Fire Department for many years and he also volunteered his time at Country Neighbor for many years.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a stepson, Adam Lahner.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years; a sister , Linda and two brothers, David and Michael.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Sunday, April 8 from 1:00 p.m. until the service starts at the funeral home.

Private burial will take place in Cherry Valley Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com