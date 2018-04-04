Alexander "Alex" Jancso, Jr. Obituary

Brookfield, Ohio - April 4, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Apr 04, 2018

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 04:34 PM EDT

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Alexander “Alex” Jancso Jr. was called home by God on Wednesday, April 4, 2018. He was 93 years old.  

He was born and raised in Sharon, Pennsylvania.  

Alex was an U.S. Army veteran and served in the Pacific Theatre in WWII.  

After leaving the Army, Alex returned to Sharon, where he met and married his wife, Agnes. They moved to Masury and then to Brookfield, Ohio, where they lived the rest of their lives. They had three children, Nancy, Ronald, and Janet.

Alex spent his working life at Sharon Steel. He also worked a second job for 15 years to provide a better life for his family.  

After his retirement, Alex and Agnes spent their time bowling, traveling and taking an occasional cruise. During the summer they would host bocce ball parties for their bowling teams.

Alex was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes, his daughter Nancy and his five brothers and sisters, John, Marton, Jim, Liz and Jenny. 

Surviving are his son, Ronald (Linda) and daughter, Janet; three grandchildren, Justin (Mary), Rachel and Julie and two great-grandchildren, Michael and Brayden.

Calling hours are 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 7, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street in Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7, in the funeral home with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon, officiating.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

Trending Stories