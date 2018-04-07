Albert J. "Al" Somlitz Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Albert J. "Al" Somlitz, 96, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018, at the Gardens of Western Reserve Assisted Living.

He was born February 6, 1922, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Somlitz.

He was 1941 graduate of Howland High School.

He came to Warren in the late 1930s.

Al retired from Packard Electric in 1987, where he worked on the production line for ten years. He previously worked at Van Huffel Tube and in sales of automotive parts.

Al was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

He enjoyed woodworking and gardening.

Al had served in United States Army during World War II.

He is survived by his children, Mary J. Read of Stow and Judith (Gregory) Pytlik of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Jessica (Brian) Toy, Rachel (Drew) Schaub and Andrea Pytlik and seven great-grandchildren, Lydia, Ellena, Sophie, Jamison, Lucy, Bennett and Reid.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Clare M. Somlitz; a son-in-law, Robert Read; two brothers, Ernest and Arthur Somlitz and a sister, Alma M. Somlitz.

Family and friends may call an hour prior to the service, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Road Northeast, Warren, OH 44483.

A service will be Tuesday at, April 10, 2018, 11:30 a.m. at the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guestbook and send condolences to the Somlitz family.

