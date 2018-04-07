Aisha Jenee Jennings Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Aisha Jenee Jennings, 41, of 1076 Wood Avenue Southwest, Warren, OH 44485, departed this life Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at 9:20 a.m.

She was born November 17, 1967, in Warren, Ohio; the daughter of Lisa Scrivens and Monroe L. Jennings, Jr., residing in the area since 2013, coming from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Ms. Jennings was a factory worker for 20 years and also worked as a home health care aide.

She was a 1994 graduate of Western Reserve High School in Warren.

She was a member of New Vision Christian Ministries and enjoyed reading, cooking, going to the beach and decorating.

She leaves to mourn one son, Michael Monaco of West Palm Beach, Florida; her father, Pastor Monroe L. (Francine) Jennings, Jr. of Lake Charles, Louisiana; two daughters, Ms. Shanita L. Jennings and Ms. Jasmine N. Jennings, both of Youngstown; grandparents, Monroe L. and Betty Jennings, Sr. and Ms. Gloria Scrivens, all of Warren and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother and two sons, Martiece Jennings and Terrell Jennings.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 10:00 - 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place later at Oakwood Cemetery.

Family will receive friends at 1427 West Wood Drive Northwest, Warren, OH 44485, the home of her aunt, Ursula Toles.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 9 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.