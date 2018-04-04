Adam Quentin North Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Private services will be held on Friday, April 13 at Trinity Baptist Church in Warren, for Mr. Adam Q. North, 39, whom departed this life on Friday, March 30, 2018 in Washington Square Health Care.

Mr. North was born April 29, 1978 in Warren, a son of Lewis and Harriett Taylor North.

He was a Warren G. Harding graduate.

He was also an Air Force veteran

Adam was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and participated in the male chorus and youth ministry.

He leaves his mother; children, Miriam North, Emberly and Jaeston Zellers; three nieces; three nephews; a special family friend, Larry Bonner and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Funeral arrangements were handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.