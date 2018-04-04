Adam Quentin North Obituary

Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

By: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: Apr 04, 2018 06:55 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2018 06:55 PM EDT

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Private services will be held on Friday, April 13 at Trinity Baptist Church in Warren, for Mr. Adam Q. North, 39, whom departed this life on Friday, March 30, 2018 in Washington Square Health Care.

Mr. North was born April 29, 1978 in Warren, a son of Lewis and Harriett Taylor North.

He was a Warren G. Harding graduate.

He was also an Air Force veteran

Adam was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and participated in the male chorus and youth ministry.

He leaves his mother; children, Miriam North, Emberly and Jaeston Zellers; three nieces; three nephews; a special family friend, Larry Bonner and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Funeral arrangements were handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


MyValleyTributes

  • Kathleen J. "Kathy Jo" Taylor Obituary

    Sharpsville, Pennsylvania - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Kathleen J.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Elizabeth "Liz" M. White Obituary

    Windham, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Elizabeth
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Danny Sapp Obituary

    Mecca Township, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Danny Sapp Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Adam Quentin North Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Adam Quentin North Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joseph L. "Nuno" DelFratte, Jr. Obituary

    Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Joseph L.
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Tina L. Leckfor Obituary

    Hubbard, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Tina L. Leckfor Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins

    Youngstown, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Cheryl Ann Saunders-Watkins
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary

    ORWELL, Ohio - April 2, 2018

    Read More »
    Alton Irvin Yutzy Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alvera Tedescko Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alvera Tedescko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Alexander "Alex" Jancso, Jr. Obituary

    Brookfield, Ohio - April 4, 2018

    Read More »
    Alexander
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas

    Boardman, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Bessie J. (Zackaria) Thomas
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Clinton E. Foster Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Clinton E. Foster Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Rose Arbogast

    Columbiana, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Rose Arbogast
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary

    West Middlesex, Pennsylvania - March 31, 2018

    Read More »
    Mable E. Kimble Byers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary

    Damascus, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Joyce E. (Whitcher) Saltsman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 1, 2018

    Read More »
    Raymond Shaw, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • John C. Manes Obituary

    Mecca, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    John C. Manes Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

  • Richard Alan Gless Obituary

    Fowler, Ohio - April 3, 2018

    Read More »
    Richard Alan Gless Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending Stories