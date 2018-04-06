WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-kit Days
A Kids Identi-kit is a child identification card and an emergency information bo
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign helps keep Valley children safe by providing Kids Identi-kits at various times throughout the year. A Kids Identi-kit is a child identification card (fingerprint, photo and immediate information) and an emergency information booklet.
Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 11AM - 1PM
Dunkin' Donuts in Calcutta
15679 OH-170
East Liverpool, OH 43920
The WKBN 27 Kids Identi-kit program is done periodically throughout the year at selected community events and in conjunction with our sponsor partners. Our sponsors who volunteer and make this event available to you are Huntington Bank, Dunkin' Donuts and Window World.
