WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community Kids Identi-kit Days

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign helps keep Valley children safe by providing Kids Identi-kits at various times throughout the year. A Kids Identi-kit is a child identification card (fingerprint, photo and immediate information) and an emergency information booklet.

Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 11AM - 1PM

Dunkin' Donuts in Calcutta

15679 OH-170

East Liverpool, OH 43920

The WKBN 27 Kids Identi-kit program is done periodically throughout the year at selected community events and in conjunction with our sponsor partners. Our sponsors who volunteer and make this event available to you are Huntington Bank, Dunkin' Donuts and Window World.