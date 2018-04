Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) - Saturday, the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign teamed up with Dunkin' Donuts to bring the Kids Identi-kit to Columbiana County.



Dozens of kids stopped by to receive their own free kit, which includes an ID card and an emergency information booklet.



They also had the opportunity to decorate their very own donut.